Plane makes 'hard landing' at Harry Reid International Airport

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A runway at Harry Reid International Airport is temporarily closed and nobody is hurt after a plane had a "hard landing," according to officials.

The public information officer for the airport says a Sun Country airplane, flight #110, en route to Minneapolis, Minnesota, had to return to Harry Reid International and made a "hard landing" around 1:20 a.m. on Friday.

There was a report of a landing gear issue. The plane landed and the landing gear collapsed, the official said.

There were 56 people on board the aircraft at the time. No injuries were reported.

Passengers had to disembark on the runway.

The runway is still closed as the plane is still stuck there, the official said. Crews expect to have it moved sometime this morning.

No other impacts to operations at the airport were reported. Flight departure and arrival information can be found anytime on the airport's website.