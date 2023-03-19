LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The pilot of a plane had to make an emergency landing in the northwest valley Sunday.

At 7 a.m. Sunday morning, police had to close all lanes on the US 95 northbound at Skye Canyon Park Drive. Nevada State Police informed our station that the plane had to make an emergency landing because it was low on fuel.

The pilot landed safely according to police, no injuries were reported.

Rob Seher, KTNV Plane low on fuel made emergency landing in northwest Las Vegas, Nevada State Police said

KTNV reached out to the Federal Aviation Administration about this plane landing. Public Affairs Specialist, Donnell Evans, said a single-engine Diamond DA-20 landed on the US 95. However, the FAA said the plane landed due to "engine issues."

A total of two people were on board according to the FAA.

The FAA is continuing to investigate the landing. KTNV will provide more updates as they become available.