Plane lands safely in North Las Vegas after losing a door mid-flight

North Las Vegas Airport
Jason Harvey/KTNV
North Las Vegas Airport
Posted at 9:54 AM, Mar 21, 2024
and last updated 2024-03-21 12:54:09-04

NORTH LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — An aircraft landed safely at North Las Vegas Airport after losing a door mid-flight.

The incident prompted the Federal Aviation Administration to investigate, according to an agency spokesperson.

The plane, a single-engine Diamond DA40, landed safely at 9:20 a.m. on Thursday, March 7 after losing its left rear passenger door, per the FAA.

There were two people on board the plane at the time, officials stated.

Beyond noting that the agency would investigate, the FAA did not immediately share additional information.

