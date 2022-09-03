Plane lands on US95 after fuel malfunction

BOULDER CITY, Nev. (KTNV) — A student pilot successfully landed a plane on US95 near Eldorado Valley Drive following a malfunction.

According to a Facebook post by the Boulder City Police Department, authorities responded to reports of a plane landing on US95.

Upon arrival, officers found two uninjured people and the plane off the main highway.

The plane had a malfunction with fuel and lost power prompting the student to land on the highway before the instructor pushed the plane out of the way of traffic.