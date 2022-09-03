Watch Now
Plane lands on US95 after fuel malfunction

305083208_445011744327520_3343177960512045790_n.jpeg
Boulder City Police Department
Posted at 11:27 PM, Sep 02, 2022
and last updated 2022-09-03 02:27:51-04

BOULDER CITY, Nev. (KTNV) — A student pilot successfully landed a plane on US95 near Eldorado Valley Drive following a malfunction.

According to a Facebook post by the Boulder City Police Department, authorities responded to reports of a plane landing on US95.

Upon arrival, officers found two uninjured people and the plane off the main highway.

The plane had a malfunction with fuel and lost power prompting the student to land on the highway before the instructor pushed the plane out of the way of traffic.

