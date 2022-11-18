Plane hits helicopter in North Las Vegas; no injuries reported

NORTH LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A small plane struck a helicopter during landing at North Las Vegas Airport on Friday morning, an airport public information officer confirmed.

The Cessna 172 landed at approximately 10:28 a.m. and "struck a helicopter" while proceeding down the runway, the official said.

"No injuries were reported and first responders have cleared the scene," they wrote in an email to KTNV. "Per protocol, the proper authorities will investigate the circumstances of this incident."

The public information officer didn't elaborate any further on the circumstances of the incident.

