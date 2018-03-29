PKWY Tavern is serving up hemp-infused beer

PKWY Tavern is serving up a hemp-infused beer one week before it goes on sale to the public.

The Hemperor HPA, developed by New Belgium Brewery, blends hemp hearts with hops to recreate hemp terpene flavors in the beer.

You won't get high on this beer, however. There's no THC or CBD in The Hemperor HPA.

According to New Belgium, the federal government prevented them from brewing with whole hemp flower because parts of the plant are still classified as a Schedule 1 drug. So while they were allowed to include hemp hearts, which are the seeds of the plant minus the shell, they had to find other natural plant materials to recreate the "citrus, piney and dank flavors" of floral hemp terpenes.

PKWY Tavern will be the first establishment to serve the brew in Las Vegas. It's available for purchase now at all three locations throughout the valley for $8.25.