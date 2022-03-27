Pirate Fest returns to Craig Ranch Park March 26-27, 2022

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — From a press release, Pirate Fest 2022 is back at Craig Ranch Park this weekend until March 27. Pirate Fest is the largest pirate and fantasy renaissance festival in Nevada.

According to the release, the event will have a lot of activities for Las Vegas such as live entertainment, exotic foods, unusual games, and three separate bars including an adult‐only VIP section.

The event is said to have performances such as Gladius the Show, Gladius Arena, and acts from the Las Vegas Birdman.

The event mentioned activities for both kids and families like following a treasure map throughout the event, the Kid's Cove stage, Pirate Puppet Show, magic acts, storytelling, the Mermaid pod and time with the three Captains to learn more about pirate history. Activities such as make a rope, walk the plank, swab the deck, hoist the sails, get a pirate name, and make an eye patch or a fairy wand will be available at Pirate Fest. There are tons of photo opportunities and the opportunity to become an, “Official Pirate."

For adults, the event is offering the new Peyibato Port. It is the VIP 21+ Pirate lounge with its own themed seating area, stage, and private viewing section for the Main Event, “Gladius the Show”. Limited tickets will be sold to this exclusive stronghold.

Regular pricing for adults $15.00 each, children (ages 5 ‐ 11) and Military $10.00 each. Children 4 and under are free. For more information, visit www.piratefestlv.com. Proceeds from Pirate Fest go to support the nonprofit, Paradise Ranch Foundation.