Pinkbox's August doughnut of the month revealed

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — One of Southern Nevada's staple doughnut shops, Pinkbox, is unveiling their August doughnut of the month.

Welcome, pink lemonade. The company cites a pink wave from Barbie in their announcement for their August selection.

"Pinkbox’s Pink Lemonade is a refreshingly delightful creation of tangy-sweetness featuring a luscious blend of raspberry lemon crème in a yellow-frosted raised shell dusted with pink lemonade and topped with white whip and a dollop of raspberry," said one representative with the company.

Pinkbox calls the flavor an ode to the "quintessential summer refreshment" lemonade.

The treats will be available at all 11 locations. Eight of those are in Las Vegas, with one more each in Primm, Laughling and St. George, Utah.

