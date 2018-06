Have you seen smoke coming from the westside of the Las Vegas valley this morning?

If so, what you were witnessing is the five to 10-acre Pine Creek fire at Red Rock Canyon.

The fire was originally reported at 6:15 a.m. and is burning near the north side of Pine Creek within Red Rock Canyon National Conservation Area. The Pine Creek area is currently open but the Pine Creek parking lot is closed as are trails in the area.

No containment time has been set for the fire at this time.