LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Around 4:50 p.m. on Wednesday, a truck and sedan collided at the intersection of Eldora Avenue and S. Decatur Boulevard

According to the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department, there were no serious injuries, and driver impairment is not suspected.

Pickup truck lays on sedan after crash on Eldora and Decatur

Roads are closed but will be open shortly according to LVMPD.