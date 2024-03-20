Pickleball growth in valley continues with first North Las Vegas court

NORTH LAS VEGAS, Nev. (KTNV) — The City of North Las Vegas officially has its first standalone pickleball court.

Mayor Goynes-Brown marked the occasion with a friendly match against Councilman Black on the new court.

Enthusiasts and casual players alike can take their turn next at the Deer Springs Park site starting Tuesday, March 19.

The City released the following statement upon the court opening this morning:

"Pickleball, the fastest-growing sport in the nation, has captured hearts with its dynamic and inclusive gameplay. With courts in high demand, these fantastic additions to our community promise endless hours of fun and friendly competition. Come witness history as we inaugurate these state-of-the-art courts, fostering a sense of community, health, and camaraderie."