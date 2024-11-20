Pickleball courts, dog park and more announced for Sunset and Paradise parks

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Major expansions are coming to two Las Vegas parks.

At Sunset Park, a new public pickleball facility will begin construction next year. The project includes four additional pickleball courts with a shared canopy over eight courts.

The design phase is also kicking off for the little league ballfields, with plans for a full removal and redesign of four fields located on the north side of the park.

In addition to the pickleball facility, the existing basketball courts will undergo a complete revamp by removing and replacing the courts, resulting in 16 brand-new basketball courts.

New pickleball courts are also coming to Paradise Park, converting two existing tennis courts into six pickleball courts.

A brand-new dog park is also coming Paradise Park to create a welcoming space for pets and their owners to enjoy.

“We are thrilled to embark on these exciting improvements that will not only provide top-notch facilities for residents and visitors of all ages, but also strengthen the sense of community,” said Clark County Commissioner Jim Gibson, whose district includes Sunset and Paradise Park. “These projects represent a major investment in community health, wellness, and recreational opportunities.”

The design and construction of these projects are expected to start in the coming year, with completion anticipated in 2026.