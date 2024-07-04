PHOTOS: NICU babies celebrate 4th of July at Southern Hills Hospital

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Red, white and cute!

Nurses at the neonatal intensive care unit (NICU) at Southern Hills Hospital & Medical Center dressed their "most precious" patients in patriotic gear to celebrate the 4th of July Thursday.

"The celebration brought joy to the families and highlighted the incredible care and dedication of our Level III NICU staff," a hospital representative stated in a news release. "The babies, adorned in their tiny patriotic gear, symbolized hope, strength, and the spirit of freedom."

The hospital shared the photos to remind people of the importance of support during challenging times as well as to bring a smile to faces in the community.