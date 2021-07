LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — There's a new pet store in the Las Vegas valley. The first Pet Supplies Plus is now open in the southwest part of the valley.

The store is offering a variety of services and products. Curbside pickup is available.

The pet store is open from 9 a.m. until 9 p.m. Monday through Saturday and 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Sunday. It is located at 8045 Blue Diamond Road.