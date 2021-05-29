Watch
Pet of week: Energetic 9-month-old Pit Bull mix

Sophie is a fun-loving 9-month-old Pit Bull mix who is looking for her forever home! For adoptions contact Vegas Pet Rescue Project.
Posted at 9:50 AM, May 29, 2021
and last updated 2021-05-29 12:50:19-04

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Sophie is a 9-month-old energetic and friendly Pit Bull mix who is looking for her forever home!

Sophie

Her rescuers at Vegas Pet Rescue Project said this about Sophie:

"Hi, I'm Sophie! I'm a pitbull mix around 9 months old. I do have a lot of energy and I'm not your mellowed out, couch-cuddler. I love to play all the time, and fetch is my favorite. I know how to sit and come when I'm called, and I'm also kennel trained. My future home will require knowledge of my breed and someone to pursue professional training. I am very high-energy and love to be the center of attention. I'm currently being fostered with 2 large dogs and I've previously been in a home with children and cats. I'm very sweet and eager to learn. If you lead an active life and you're looking to have a furry friend accompany you on adventures, please fill out an application."

Sophie

