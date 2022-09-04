Pet of week: Daisy Mae

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Meet Daisy Mae! She's a four-year-old Poodle/Border Collie mix looking for her forever home. Her rescuers at Vegas Pet Rescue Project suspect she have have some Schnauzer in the mix, too.

Vegas Pet Rescue Project Daisy

Daisy is friendly and affectionate. She gets along with other dogs and would be best suited in a home with older kids. Vegas Pet Rescue Project is looking for foster parents or permanent parents for her.

Vegas Pet Rescue Project Daisy

If you're interested in fostering or adopting Daisy Mae, head to the Vegas Pet Rescue Project website.

Next weekend, there will be a fundraiser for Vegas Pet Rescue Project in downtown Las Vegas. Bark for Brews will be hosted Saturday, September 10 at 18Bin on Charleston Blvd. Tickets are $20 and attendees can enjoy raffle prizes, adoptable dogs, raffle prizes and more.