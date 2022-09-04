Watch Now
Local News

Actions

Pet of week: Daisy Mae

Meet Daisy Mae! She's a Poodle/Border Collie mix looking for her forever home through Vegas Pet Rescue Project.
Daisy.JPG
Daisy.JPG
Daisy.JPG
Posted at 9:50 AM, Sep 04, 2022
and last updated 2022-09-04 12:50:04-04

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Meet Daisy Mae! She's a four-year-old Poodle/Border Collie mix looking for her forever home. Her rescuers at Vegas Pet Rescue Project suspect she have have some Schnauzer in the mix, too.

Daisy.JPG
Daisy

Daisy is friendly and affectionate. She gets along with other dogs and would be best suited in a home with older kids. Vegas Pet Rescue Project is looking for foster parents or permanent parents for her.

Daisy.JPG
Daisy

If you're interested in fostering or adopting Daisy Mae, head to the Vegas Pet Rescue Project website.

Next weekend, there will be a fundraiser for Vegas Pet Rescue Project in downtown Las Vegas. Bark for Brews will be hosted Saturday, September 10 at 18Bin on Charleston Blvd. Tickets are $20 and attendees can enjoy raffle prizes, adoptable dogs, raffle prizes and more.

Bark 4 Brews.jpg
Bark for Brews

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

HOW TO WATCH