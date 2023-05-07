Pet of the week: Zoe

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Meet Zoe! She's a Pit Bull mix estimated to be around six or seven years old. Her rescuers at Vegas Pet Rescue Project describe her as chill and well-behaved. She loves attention, sleep, walks and watching Paw Patrol! Zoe would prefer to be your only dog, but she can get used to new friends through slow introductions.

Vegas Pet Rescue Project Zoe

If you're interested in adopting Zoe, head to the Vegas Pet Rescue Project website.

Vegas Pet Rescue Project is hosting a number of events in May including 'Let's Dance for Animals'- on Tuesday, May 16 from 6:30-7:30 p.m. Dance instructors will host a fun-fulled dance workout class free of charge for attendees who bring a donation item.

VPRP

Donation i﻿tems accepted: (must be new/unopened)

-﻿ Dog and Cat Treats

-﻿ Puppy Training Pads

-﻿ New Leases, Collars, and Martingale Collars of all sizes

-﻿ Nutrisource Dog Food in Trout or Lamb

-﻿ Nulo Limited+ Salmon Puppy & Adult Dog Food

-﻿ New Dog Toys

-﻿ New Dog Beds

-﻿ Puzzles/Enrichment Toys

-﻿ Fancy Feast kitten Wet Food (tender turkey)

-﻿ Iams Proactive Health Kitten Dry Food

-﻿ Royal Canin Kitten/Baby Cat Food

-﻿ Applaws Kitten Wet Food

-﻿ Tidy Cats or Fresh Step Cat Litter