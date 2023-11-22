Pet of the week: Turbo

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Meet Turbo! He's an adorable Husky mix and he's only a year and six months old. The energetic, loving pup is on the hunt for his forever home.

Hearts Alive Village Turbo

Turbo loves long walks, hikes, and running at the park, and he's looking for a best friend who lives the same lifestyle.

Turbo's rescuers at Hearts Alive Village say he's a smart boy who knows sit, down, and place commands. He's also getting good at adding distance and duration to his commands!

If you're interested in turbo, you can find more information on the Hearts Alive Village website.