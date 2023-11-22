Watch Now
Local News

Actions

Pet of the week: Turbo

Meet Turbo! He's a 1-year-old Husky mix looking for his forever home through Hearts Alive Village.
Turbo.png
Turbo.png
Turbo.png
Turbo.png
Posted at 12:05 PM, Nov 22, 2023
and last updated 2023-11-22 15:42:03-05

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Meet Turbo! He's an adorable Husky mix and he's only a year and six months old. The energetic, loving pup is on the hunt for his forever home.

Turbo.png
Turbo

Turbo loves long walks, hikes, and running at the park, and he's looking for a best friend who lives the same lifestyle.

Turbo's rescuers at Hearts Alive Village say he's a smart boy who knows sit, down, and place commands. He's also getting good at adding distance and duration to his commands!

If you're interested in turbo, you can find more information on the Hearts Alive Village website.

Turbo.png
Turbo

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

HOW TO WATCH