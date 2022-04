LAS VEGTAS (KTNV) — Meet Tonya! She's a two-year-old Shepard mix looking for her forever home.

KTNV Tonya

If you're interested in Tonya, you can visit the Pawsitive Difference website or attend one of the adoption events held every Sunday from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the PetSmart on 9775 W. Charleston Blvd.