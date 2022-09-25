Pet of the week: Toby

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Meet Toby! He's a two-year-old Chihuahua looking for his forever home in Las Vegas. Toby is blind in his right eye, but that doesn't slow him down a bit! Toby came to Nevada SPCA through another rescue, and it's not clear if Toby was born with an eye condition or suffered an injury.

KTNV Toby the chihuahua

Toby is friendly, affectionate and wants to be your best friend. He is selective about which dogs he likes to be around, so a meet and greet is encouraged before adoption.

If you'd like to adopt Toby, stop by Nevada SPCA on S. Procyon St. during their operating hours:

Monday - Friday: 10:00am-5:00pm | Saturday: 10am - 6:00pm | Closed: Sundays

Nevada SPCA will hold a fundraising event in late October- the Neon Dog Walk. You can find more information on the Nevada SPCA website.