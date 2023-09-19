Pet of the week: Terry

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Meet Terry! He's a lovable 7-year-old Beagle mix looking for his forever home after his owners surrendered him to Hearts Alive Village.

His rescuers say Terry gets along with kids and other dogs and he loves to play and snuggle. He hasn't spent a lot of time around cats.

If you're interested in adopting Terry, head to the Hearts Alive Village website.

The non-profit is celebrating 10 years of saving lives by hosting Tails of Hope- which will include a dinner, silent auction, program presentations, and entertainment. You can find tickets to the event here.