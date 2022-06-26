Pet of the week: Teller and Turbo

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Meet Teller and Turbo! They're both looking for their forever family and available for adoption through PAWsitive Difference Pet Adoptions.

Turbo is two-years-old. He was rescued by PAWsitive Difference after his owner passed away. He's potty trained and gets along with other dogs, but sometimes takes a moment to warm up to humans. As soon as he gets to know you, he's cuddly and friendly!

KTNV Turbo

Teller is about five-years-old. He was surrendered by his previous owners. Teller is missing an eye- it was surgically removed because he suffered from dry eye. He's healing from surgery but ready to find his forever new family! He's friendly, potty-trained and wants to be the center of attention with his human.

KTNV Teller

PAWsitive Difference holds adoption events every Sunday from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the PetSmart on Charleston and Hualapai. Teller and Turbo will be at Sunday's event hoping to meet their new family.