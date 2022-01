LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Meet Tazi! She's a five-year-old German Shepard looking for her forever family. Tazi is energetic, loyal and caring, according to her rescuers at Hearts Alive Village. She'd be best suited in a family who likes to go on walks, runs and hikes.

Hearts Alive Village Tazi

Those interested in adopting Tazi can go here to fill out an adoption application.