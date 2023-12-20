Pet of the Week: Tank

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Meet Tank! This little guy is a Black Labrador mix puppy who is in need of a forever home. Hearts Alive Village Director of Operations Amy Clatterbuck brought him to the KTNV studio for his TV debut.

KTNV Tank

If he hasn't been adopted yet, Tank can be found at the the PetSmart on 286 W. Lake Mead Pkwy along with some of his siblings.

Tank's rescuers at Hearts Alive Village are emphasizing the importance for pet owners to spay and neuter. It's required by law in Las Vegas, North Las Vegas, Clark County and Henderson that all dogs and cats over the age of four months are required to be spayed of neutered with certain exceptions.

To learn more about volunteer and foster opportunities at Hearts Alive Village, visit their website.