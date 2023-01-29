Watch Now
Pet of the Week: Spunky Boy

Meet Spunky Boy! He's a 6-year-old Dobermann looking for his forever home after a rough start.
Posted at 9:22 AM, Jan 29, 2023
and last updated 2023-01-29 12:22:46-05

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Meet Spunky Boy! He's a six-year-old Dobermann looking for his forever home. His rescuers say he is loving, mellow and smart. He'd like to be the only dog in your home, but he's non-reactive and good with kids.

Spunky had a rough start in life. He came to Animal Network very weak- he had trouble walking with gashes on his nose and head. After working with the trainers at the Pawtastic Friends Enrichment Training Center, he's much stronger as his wounds and spirit are starting to heal.

0606EE50-D827-4A97-B781-3D1661301143.jpeg
Spunky Boy

If you're interested in adopting Spunky Boy, you can contact Animal Network or call Michael Novelli with Pawtastic Friends at (702) 580-7066.

