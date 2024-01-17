Pet of the Week: Shasta

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Meet Shasta! She's a one-year-old Terrier/ Pit Bull mix who can't wait to be your new best friend. Her rescuers at Hearts Alive Village says she loves snuggles, humans and other dogs. She has plenty of energy for walks and hikes with an active owner, as well!

You can make an appointment to adopt Shasta by emailing info@heartsvillage.org. You can learn more at the Hearts Alive Village website.

Hearts Alive Village also runs a Charlie Mike program. The non-profit helps veterans with case workers take care of their animals.

Whether the veteran goes through a housing change or must check in to the hospital, Hearts Alive Village will care for the animal.

To help in this program, you can click here.