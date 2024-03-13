Pet of the Week: Sable

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Meet Sable! Her rescuers say she is a sophisticated lady who is all about love.
A true testament that age is just a number, the 11-year-old has lots of pep in her step and loves her time at the Pawtastic Friends Enrichment Center. She is eager to learn new skills, loves puzzles, agility and yoga.
Sable adores humans, but would do best as an only pet and wants all your love to herself.
To adopt Sable, you can call Michael Novelli, owner of Pawtastic Friends LV, at (702) 590-7066.