Pet of the week: Renata

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Meet Renata! She's a one-year-old girl looking for her forever home after being found in the streets of Mexico. Renata is friendly and does well with children, but she'd do best as the only dog in the home.

Pawtastic Friends

Renata has spent six months of her life in the shelter. If you're looking to adopt her, you can call Michael Novelli with Pawtastic Friends at (702)-580-7066.

Pawtastic Friends Renata

Pawtastic Friends will be hosting a Block Party on Sunday, April 24 to help raise funds for homeless rescue dogs. Attendees will enjoy vendors, live entertainment, food trucks, giveaways, a silent auction and more. The fundraiser will be held at the Pawtastic Friends Enrichment Training Center for Dogs on E. Pama Lane from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. The event is free.