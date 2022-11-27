Pet of the week: Pixie

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Meet Pixie! She's an adorable eight-year-old Pit Bull terrier mix looking for her forever home just in time for the holidays.

Here's what her rescuers at Hearts Alive Village have to say about her:

"She makes the staff here at HAV smile all day, everyday. She is such a character. Always showing off her butt wiggle and smiling so big you can't help but fall in love with her. She recently went on a field trip and was the greatest girl. She is great on leash, does well with other dogs with her energy. She likes to be in charge a bit so would be best with another dog that is fine with her being the boss. Her best friend here at the ReTreat is Rosalia. They love to run and play for hours."

If you're interested in adopting Pixie, you can visit the Hearts Alive Village website adoption page.

Hearts Alive Village also has a hotline to help pet owners with pet food, affordable veterinary care, and what to do when you find a stray animal. The hotline is open from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. everyday. That number is (702) 496-0705.