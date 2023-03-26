Pet of the week: Petey

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Meet Petey! He's an American Staffordshire Terrier who is about two years old. His rescuers at Hearts Alive Village said he was found starving and abandoned in the streets of Las Vegas.

KTNV Petey

Petey is friendly- he gets along with kids, cats and other dogs, and wants to be part of your forever family! He loves to cuddle and prefers short walks rather than long hikes. He has lots of love to give his future family. If you're interested in adopting him, you can find him on the Hearts Alive Village website.

Hearts Alive Village Petey

Hearts Alive Village is participating in "March Muttness" with the PetSmart on W. Lake Mead in Henderson through Monday.

The non-profit will also host Pet Emergency Education class at the Cat Cafe April 1 at 10 a.m. Experts will teach you how to manage life-threatening medical emergencies that may happen with dogs or cats. You can register for the class here.