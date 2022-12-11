Pet of the Week: Otis

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Meet Otis! He’s a two-year-old Fox Terrier looking for his forever home just in time for the holidays. He’s friendly, smart, and can’t wait to meet you and your family!

Pawtastic Friends Otis

Otis knows basic commands and is treat-motivated. He’s housebroken and weighs about five pounds.

House of Second Chances Animal Rescue Otis

Otis trains at the Pawtastic Friends Enrichment Training Center to become the best version of himself for his new family. You can find him available for adoption at the House of Second Chances Animal Rescue.

House of Second Chances also holds an adoption event every Saturday from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Pet Supplies Plus on Blue Diamond Rd.