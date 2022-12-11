Watch Now
Local News

Actions

Pet of the Week: Otis

Meet Otis! This energetic two-year-old guy is looking for his forever home through House of Second Chances Animal Rescue.
Posted at 9:29 AM, Dec 11, 2022
and last updated 2022-12-11 12:35:05-05

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Meet Otis! He’s a two-year-old Fox Terrier looking for his forever home just in time for the holidays. He’s friendly, smart, and can’t wait to meet you and your family!

Screen Shot 2022-12-11 at 9.26.13 AM.png
Otis

Otis knows basic commands and is treat-motivated. He’s housebroken and weighs about five pounds.

Screen Shot 2022-12-11 at 9.25.59 AM.png
Otis

Otis trains at the Pawtastic Friends Enrichment Training Center to become the best version of himself for his new family. You can find him available for adoption at the House of Second Chances Animal Rescue.

House of Second Chances also holds an adoption event every Saturday from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Pet Supplies Plus on Blue Diamond Rd.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

HOW TO WATCH