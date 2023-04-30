Pet of the week: Oso

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Meet Oso! He's about four years old and is a German Shepard mix. Oso is looking for his forever home after his previous owner moved and could no longer care for him.

Pawtastic Friends Oso

His rescuers at Animal Network say Oso is active, playful and affectionate towards people. He is crate trained, trained to sit, and give a paw on command. He's training at the Pawtastic Friends Enrichment Training Center to become even more adoptable!

It's suggested to do a meet-and-greet with other animals before adoption. Oso has shown some aggression with small dogs, but it's not clear how he is with cats, children or larger dogs.

If you're interested in adopting Oso, head to the Animal Network website.