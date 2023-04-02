Pet of the week: Olivia Dogrigo

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Meet Olivia! She's a two-year-old terrier mix looking for her forever home.

Here's what her rescuers at Second Chance Dog Rescue say about Olivia:

"This sweet girl was rescued from our city shelter this month. She is 40 lbs, of wiry, Terrier fun. She loves to play, squeaky toys and fetch are are her favorite activities.

She has been in boarding since we pulled her because unfortunately we've discovered that she is dog reactive.

We are now in search of her forever home, or foster home for her. Right now we are recommending no other animals, and no small children, although this very much may change as we get to know her better and she becomes more comfortable."

If you're interested in meeting Olivia, you can find her on the Second Chance Dog Rescue website.