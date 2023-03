LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Meet Mimi! She's a sweet 10-year-old Labrador Retriever looking for her forever home.

Mimi's rescuers at Nevada SPCA say she does well with most larger dogs and loves all people. She's best suited in a home without smaller dogs or cats.

Mimi is on diet doggie food, but is otherwise healthy. She is up for foster field trips as well!

If you're interested in fostering or adopting Mimi, head to the Nevada SPCA website.