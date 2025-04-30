Pet of the Week: Meet Juicy!

Watch Now
LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Meet Juicy, a two-year-old red beagle.

Those with the Southern Nevada Beagle Rescue Foundation say she came from the South and was used as a hunting dog, which is why her tail is docked.

Juicy is shy and would like a family who can be more attentive to her.

She gets along with other dogs, children, and cats.

The Southern Nevada Beagle Rescue is hosting a Must Love Dogs singles mixer for those who want to meet a fellow dog-lover in the valley. It's happening on May 17 starting at 6 p.m.

You can find tickets for that event and learn more about Juicy at the website here.

