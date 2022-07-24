Pet of the week: Malibu

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Meet Malibu! She's an 8-month-old Dalmation/Borzoi mix looking for her forever home.

Vegas Pet Rescue Project Malibu



Malibu, called 'Boo' by her foster mom, has lots of puppy energy and needs a family that will give her exercise and love. Malibu knows how to sit and shake as well as walk on a leash. She's doing well with crate training and will need continued patience with potty training in her new home.

Malibu's favorite thing to do is play with her fur foster siblings, so she'd be well suited in a home with friends to play with.

Vegas Pet Rescue Project Malibu

Those interested in adopting Malibu can fill out an adoption form on the Vegas Pet Rescue Project website.

Vegas Pet Rescue Project Malibu

Vegas Pet Rescue Project has several fundraising events coming up.

On Wednesday, August 10 there will be a Drag Queen Charity Bingo at the Jackpot Bar and Grill on 2285 S. Jones. Doors open at 5:30 p.m.

On Saturday, September 10, 18Bin will host the 4th Annual Bark4Brews from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. One entry ticket will include a Bark for Brews pint glass, one point of B4B keg, and a raffle ticket. Adoptable dogs will be on site.