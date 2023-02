LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Meet Jupiter! He's a two-year-old Boxer/Black Labrador mix looking for his forever home. His rescuers at Hearts Alive Village say Jupiter is an 'out of this world' family dog- he was raised with kids and other dogs and misses his family.

Jupiter walks well on a leash and would make a great hiking partner. He takes treats like a 'gentleman' and is eager to show you wat a good boy he is!

If you're interested in adopting Jupiter, you can visit the Hearts Alive Village website.