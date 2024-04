LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Meet Josie! She's a six-month-old Pit Bull/Terrier mix who has a lot of love to give and an adorable personality to match. Josie is looking for her forever home and can be found at Hearts Alive Village.

If you're not able to adopt, there are other options. Hearts Alive Village is also looking for fosters to help with an influx of animals. If you're interested, you can find more information about fostering here.