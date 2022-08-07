Watch Now
Pet of the week: Johnny Cage

Posted at 9:19 AM, Aug 07, 2022
and last updated 2022-08-07 12:19:13-04

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Meet Johnny Cage! He's a ten-year-old American Pit Bull terrier mix looking for his forever home.

Johnny Cage was surrendered by his previous owner and has been in the shelter for four months. He's social and friendly with people, but prefers to be the only animal in the home.

Weighing in at 75 lbs, Johnny Cage would be best fit in a home with older children. He has some arthritis, but is otherwise a happy and healthy dog.

If you're interested in adopting Johnny Cage, you can visit the Nevada SPCA website for more information.

You can also visit the Nevada SPCA Monday through Friday 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Saturday 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

