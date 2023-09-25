Pet of the week: Hazel

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Meet Hazel! Hazel is looking to be adopted by her forever family after being surrendered to the shelter. Her rescuers at the Henderson Animal Care and Control shelter say she's a four-year-old 79-pound American Staffordshire Terrier.

Hazel has not lived with other dogs or cats, but has lived with children. Hazel appears to have had a rough life with scars on her face and body, but she is non-reactive while she walks by other dogs, according to shelter officials. Hazel is spayed and just had her teeth cleaned by the medical team!

Hazel is a big girl who is gentle on a leash, has a mellow demeanor, and wants to earn all your love!

If you'd like to make Hazel a part of your family, you can visit her at the City of Henderson Animal Care and Control shelter at 300 E. Galleria Dr.