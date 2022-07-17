Watch Now
Pet of the week: Elm

Elm is a five-year-old chihuahua looking for his forever home in Las Vegas.
Posted at 9:45 AM, Jul 17, 2022
and last updated 2022-07-17 12:45:15-04

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Meet Elm! He's a five-year-old chihuahua looking for his forever home. Elm was found as a stray and has been in the shelter for about ten months.

Elm is friendly, gentle and gets a long with other dogs, cats and children. He's about five pounds.

If you're interested in adopting Elm, you can go to the House of Second Chances Animal Rescue website or call (503) 508-4520.

Pawtastic Friends is hosting a fundraiser Saturday, July 23 from 6 to 9 p.m. You can sip wine and help beautify the Pawtastic Friends Garden of Hope by painting rocks. Tickets are $40 and you must be over 21.

For more information on the Rock Painting Fundraiser, you can call (702) 218-8986

