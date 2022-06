LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Meet Duncan! He's a loving 13-year-old German Shepard mix looking for a loving family.

KTNV Duncan

Duncan prefers to spend his retirement with humans and doesn't care for the company of other dogs. He would be best with older kids who are mindful of his space.

If you're interested in adopting Duncan, you can visit him at the Nevada SPCA Monday through Saturday at 5375 S. Procyon Street, Suite 108 or by visiting the Nevada SPCA website.