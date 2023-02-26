Pet of the Week: Charming Charlie

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Meet Charming Charlie! He's a 1-year-old poodle mix looking for his forever home.

Vegas Pet Rescue Project Charlie

Here's what his rescuers at Vegas Pet Rescue Project say about him:

He is VERY playful and active -He loves to play with his dog friends -He has trouble taking NO for an answer and might pester older, less playful dogs -He is a sock thief -He loves playing fetch, both with his ball and his soft toy -He will head to the door when he has to potty but sometimes has accidents so patience is a must. -He is getting used to the crate but still whines for the first several minutes. -He sleeps well through the night in his crate -He often nips when he’s playing, not hard though. Just playful puppy nibbles. -he’s very curios and tries to take things off countertops ? -when he does finally get tired at night, he will snuggle up next to you in the sweetest. Charlie needs a playful young fur friend and a family willing to go on walks, outings and throw the ball in the yard. This boy is high energy and such a lover boy.

If you're interested in adopting Charlie, the adoption interest form can be found here.

Vegas Pet Rescue Project is participating in several fundraiser events around the valley in the next month- including a Pins for Paws and Putts for Rescue Mutts Annual Charity Golf Tournament.