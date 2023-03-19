Pet of the Week: Calisto

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Meet Calisto!

Nancie with Community Cat Angels brought Calisto in to find him a forever home.

Nancie said they found Calisto through a Facebook post. When they took him in, he had some health issues, but the nonprofit organization was able to nurse him back to being a healthy fur baby.

However, Nancie says that they are looking for a special adopter for Calisto as he has FIV. Nancie told KTNV's Rachel Moore that FIV is the cat version of HIV. Calisto does not have any teeth, so he will not be the "aggressor or attacker" if another cat came and attacked or bit him. She continues explaining the virus, saying that it transfers from blood to blood.

"He's going to be immune compromised," Nancie said. "So, long term he would be good being on some supplements. But other than that, he's not different from any other cat."

Nancie describes him as a couch potato, he loves to eat and cuddle!

Community Cat Angels only does community cats, not owned cats. Nancie says the organization handles community ferals, from the sick or injured. They handle the spaying or neutering of ferals and also take them to the vet for further care. Their mission is to rehabilitate these community cats to find them a home.

If you are interested in Calisto, you can email Community Cat Angels through their email or Facebook. Also, you can contact them through the phone at (815)-325-3417 to get started on the adoption process.