Pet of the week: Buddy

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Meet Buddy! He's an eight-year-old Pit Bull terrier mix who is looking for his forever home after being surrendered by his previous family. His rescuers at Hearts Alive Village think he may have some Mexican Hairless dog in his genealogy due to his fur texture.

Hearts Alive Village Buddy

Buddy gets along well with other dogs and children. His rescuers haven't seen him around cats. Buddy is friendly, his vaccinations are up to date, and he's neutered. He's ready for a loving home!

Hearts Alive Village Buddy

If you're interested in adopting Buddy, visit the Hearts Alive Village website. If you have questions about the organization or adoption you can call the help line at (702) 496-0705.