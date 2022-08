LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Meet Bingo!

He's a five-month-old kitten who was rescued from the streets of Las Vegas.

Kelsey McFarland Bingo

Bingo is friendly with humans and loves to play and cuddle. He'll be ready for adoption through his rescuers at Community Cat Angels soon. To adopt Bingo, visit the Community Cat Angels website or Facebook page.

Community Cat Angels Bingo

Community Cat Angels will host a Drag Queen Charity Bingo on September 21 at the Jackpot Bar and Grill. Doors will open at 5:30 p.m. and Bingo starts at 7 p.m.