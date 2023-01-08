Pet of the week: Beau

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Meet Beau! He's a three-year-old Pit Bull terrier looking for his forever home in Las Vegas. He's what his rescuers at Nevada SPCA say about the lovable guy:

Beau is a very handsome and very big boy who loves treats, morning walks, and attention from people! He can be very vocal and has quite a loud bark that can make him sound a little scary, but he's really the biggest lover and cuddle bug! Beau does not seem to care for the company of other doggies and would need to be the only pet in the home. He seems he could do well in a home with kids 6+ years old. Come meet this sweet boy today to give him a chance at finding his forever home!

Nevada SPCA Beau

If you're interested in learning more, head to the Nevada SPCA website.