Pet of the week: Atah and Princessa

Atah and Princessa are looking for their forever families through Pawsitive Difference Pet Rescue in Las Vegas.
Posted at 9:28 AM, Aug 21, 2022
and last updated 2022-08-21 12:28:07-04

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Meet Atah and Princessa! They're both looking for their forever homes through Pawsitive Different Pet Rescue in Las Vegas.

Atah is a handsome ten-year-old Golden Retriever mix. He's young at heart with a love for tennis balls, swimming, and cuddling. Atah gets along with other dogs and children. He's potty trained and a perfect fit for any home. Atah's family moved and had to surrender him.

atah.jpg
Atah

Princessa is a sweet one-year-old terrier mix. She's a new mom with seven babies. She just finished nursing her puppies, they will also be available for adoption soon. Princessa gets along with other dogs and children and is potty trained.

princessa.png
Princessa

If you're interested in adopting either Atah or Princessa, they will be at the Pawsitive Difference adoption event at the PetSmart on 8775 W. Charleston Blvd. The event runs through 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

If you're not able to make it to the event, you can arrange a meet-and-greet through the Pawsitive Difference website.

