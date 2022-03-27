Pet of the week: Anikin

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Anikin is ready to find his forever home after a long battle to health and happiness. His rescuers at Vegas Pet Rescue Project say Anikin was found in a junkyard weighing just over 30 lbs in February 2022. The malnourished dog was so hungry, he began eating rocks. It's a move that could have killed him, but after spending several weeks at the hospital, he's on his way to recovery.
Vegas Pet Rescue Project estimates Anikin to be around 12 years old. He has a calm, patient demeanor. It's suggested he goes to a home with a dog with a similar energy level or no dogs at all. If you're interested, you can find more information on the Vegas Pet Rescue Project website.