Watch
Local News

Actions

Pet of the week: Anikin

anikin.png
Anikin
Anikin X-ray
Posted at 9:14 AM, Mar 27, 2022
and last updated 2022-03-27 12:14:27-04

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Anikin is ready to find his forever home after a long battle to health and happiness. His rescuers at Vegas Pet Rescue Project say Anikin was found in a junkyard weighing just over 30 lbs in February 2022. The malnourished dog was so hungry, he began eating rocks. It's a move that could have killed him, but after spending several weeks at the hospital, he's on his way to recovery.

Anikin
Anikin
Anikin X-ray
Anikin's X-Ray, showing rocks inside his stomach.

Vegas Pet Rescue Project estimates Anikin to be around 12 years old. He has a calm, patient demeanor. It's suggested he goes to a home with a dog with a similar energy level or no dogs at all. If you're interested, you can find more information on the Vegas Pet Rescue Project website.

anikin.png
Anikin

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

HOW TO WATCH