Pet of the week: Anikin

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Anikin is ready to find his forever home after a long battle to health and happiness. His rescuers at Vegas Pet Rescue Project say Anikin was found in a junkyard weighing just over 30 lbs in February 2022. The malnourished dog was so hungry, he began eating rocks. It's a move that could have killed him, but after spending several weeks at the hospital, he's on his way to recovery.

Vegas Pet Rescue Project Anikin

Vegas Pet Rescue Project Anikin's X-Ray, showing rocks inside his stomach.

Vegas Pet Rescue Project estimates Anikin to be around 12 years old. He has a calm, patient demeanor. It's suggested he goes to a home with a dog with a similar energy level or no dogs at all. If you're interested, you can find more information on the Vegas Pet Rescue Project website.