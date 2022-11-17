Watch Now
Person in critical condition after being hit by van on Boulder Highway

LVMPD police vehicle
Copyright 2018 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Cox, Katie
Posted at 7:20 PM, Nov 16, 2022
and last updated 2022-11-16 22:20:13-05

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — One person is in critical condition following an accident on Boulder Highway Wednesday night.

According to the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department, officers responded to an auto-pedestrian accident that occurred in the northbound lanes of Boulder Highway, south of Russell Road that involved a pedestrian and a van.

Officers say that the pedestrian was taken to a hospital in critical condition and all northbound traffic has been shut down south of Russell Road while the investigation is ongoing.

