Person in critical condition after being hit by van on Boulder Highway

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — One person is in critical condition following an accident on Boulder Highway Wednesday night.

According to the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department, officers responded to an auto-pedestrian accident that occurred in the northbound lanes of Boulder Highway, south of Russell Road that involved a pedestrian and a van.

Officers say that the pedestrian was taken to a hospital in critical condition and all northbound traffic has been shut down south of Russell Road while the investigation is ongoing.